Bath and England wing Anthony Watson suffers major injury setback

Bath have no clear time frame on when England international Anthony Watson could return to action after he retore his Achilles tendon.

Watson suffered an initial Achilles injury playing for England against Ireland in the final game of last season's Six Nations Championship.

Bath rugby director Todd Blackadder admitted it is a "start again injury" as the countdown continues towards the start of the new season.

"The initial surgery did not quite take, and he has retorn it," said Blackadder.

"It is a start again injury, so we honestly don't know what the timeline is.

"It could come down to weeks or months, but it could be later in the season, we just don't know."

Watson, 24, has won 33 England caps and scored 15 tries for his country.

The prognosis from his first Achilles injury was a six-month absence, so the latest setback suggests he might struggle to play again this year.

England kick off their autumn Test schedule against South Africa on November 3, with world champions New Zealand, Japan and Australia following on successive Saturdays.