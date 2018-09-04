Bath flanker Zach Mercer signs two-year contract extension

Zach Mercer was promoted to Bath's senior squad in 2017

Flanker Zach Mercer has signed a two-year contract extension with Gallagher Premiership club Bath.

The 21-year-old, who has made 38 appearances for the club, has agreed a new deal that keeps him at the Recreation Ground until at least 2021.

Mercer impressed in the Premiership last season, scoring six tries and earning a call-up to Eddie Jones' England side against the Barbarians in May.

In a statement, the back row said: "I couldn't ask for a better place to continue my development, we've got a great set-up with the coaches and players along with an amazing supporter base.

"It's a really exciting time to be part of this club, and our challenge now is to make sure we're up there competing with the best in the Premiership and Europe."

Mercer, right, in action for England against the Barbarians in May

Bath's director of rugby Todd Blackadder added: "Zach is a huge talent, and we're really pleased to have secured his future with the club.

"Over the last two years, he has worked incredibly hard at all the aspects of his game. This has paid dividends and is clear to see in his dominant performances.

"He has got all the attributes to become a world-class player, and it's great to know that he sees Bath as the place to do that."