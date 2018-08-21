Sale and England wing Chris Ashton cited for tip tackle red card
Last Updated: 21/08/18 12:41pm
Sale wing Chris Ashton has been cited by the RFU following his red card in the pre-season game against Castres.
The England wing was dismissed for a tip tackle on Castres scrum-half Rory Kockott and will appear before an independent disciplinary panel in London on Thursday.
The entry-point sanction for a tip tackle is six weeks but Ashton's poor disciplinary record could count against him. He was banned for a total of 23 weeks in 2016 after being found guilty of biting and making contact with the eye area of an opponent.
Ashton's Sale team-mate Alexandru Tarus has also been cited after being sent off in the same match for diving head-first into a ruck.
Ashton joined Sale this summer after a year with Toulon, where he broke the record for most tries scored in a Top 14 season with 24.
The 31-year-old rugby league convert was called up by England head coach Eddie Jones for a training camp earlier this month.
Sale begin their Gallagher Premiership campaign against Harlequins at the Stoop on September 1.