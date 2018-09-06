Kurtley Beale at fly-half for Australia's clash with South Africa

Kurtley Beale makes his first start at fly-half since 2014

Kurtley Beale will start at fly-half for Australia in Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against South Africa while Israel Folau returns.

Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika has shaken up his backline following back-to-back drubbings by New Zealand, with Bernard Foley dropping to the bench and Leicester Tigers' Matt Toomau named at inside centre.

Israel Folau also returns at full-back despite only returning to light training this week after an ankle injury.

3:20 Australia sit bottom of the Rugby Championship after back-to-back losses to New Zealand Australia sit bottom of the Rugby Championship after back-to-back losses to New Zealand

Brumbies lock Rory Arnold will start his first Test of 2018 in place of Izack Rodda in the second row, while prop Taniela Tupou has overcome a hamstring complaint to be named on the bench.

Australia and South Africa drew both games in last year's Rugby Championship, playing out a 23-23 stalemate in Perth before being locked at 27-27 in Bloemfontein.

Australia vs South Africa Live on

South Africa, beaten in Argentina in their last start, have not won on Australian soil since their a 38-12 win in Brisbane in 2013.

Australia: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Dane Haylett Petty, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Matt Toomua, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Kurtley Beale, 9 Will Genia; 1 Scott Sio, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 4 Rory Arnold, 5 Adam Coleman, 6 Lukhan Tui, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 David Pocock.

Replacements: 16 Folau Faingaa, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Izack Rodda, 20 Ned Hanigan, 21 Joe Powell, 22 Bernard Foley, 23 Jack Maddocks.