Australia's David Pocock to miss South Africa Test due to neck injury

David Pocock has failed to recover from a neck injury

Australia flanker David Pocock has been ruled out of Saturday's Test against South Africa after failing to recover from a neck injury.

Pocock, who sustained the injury in the Wallabies' defeat to New Zealand two weeks ago, has been replaced in the starting side by Pete Samu, who will earn his first Test start in Brisbane.

All Blacks players were accused of targeting Pocock with illegal neck rolls and twists during their 40-12 win in Auckland.

Australia vs South Africa Live on

"It's a significant injury and a significant issue," said Australia captain Michael Hooper.

"As a coaching group we sent into clips to [World Rugby and SANZAAR] and the coaches told me that it didn't meet the red card threshold.

"Neck injuries are a pretty big part of the game and being in a similar position to David I know that it's about player safety.

3:20 The Wallabies sit bottom of the Rugby Championship after back-to-back defeats to New Zealand The Wallabies sit bottom of the Rugby Championship after back-to-back defeats to New Zealand

"It's now cost us David having to sit out and being concerned about a pretty vital part of your body.

"As a fellow player you have to sympathise with that."

The Wallabies sit bottom of the tournament standings after successive defeats to New Zealand.

Australia: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Dane Haylett Petty, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Matt Toomua, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Kurtley Beale, 9 Will Genia; 1 Scott Sio, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 4 Rory Arnold, 5 Adam Coleman, 6 Lukhan Tui, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 Pete Samu.

Replacements: 16 Folau Faingaa, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Izack Rodda, 20 Ned Hanigan, 21 Joe Powell, 22 Bernard Foley, 23 Jack Maddocks.