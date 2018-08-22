New Zealand's Jordie Barrett to start against Australia

Jordie Barrett was not required last week in Sydney

Jordie Barrett has been given the nod to start at full-back as New Zealand brace for an Australian backlash in their Rugby Championship clash in Auckland on Saturday.

With wing Rieko Ioane ruled out, Waisake Naholo moves across to the left wing to accommodate Ben Smith on the right with Barrett - not required last week in Sydney - at full-back for his third Test start.

His inclusion comes just a week after coach Steve Hansen said the 21-year-old needed "a bit of reflection" time away from the Test arena.

The one other backline change sees Ngani Laumape take the No 12 jersey to replace Ryan Crotty, who was concussed when the All Blacks beat the Wallabies 38-13 in Sydney last week.

"The team is fully aware that it has the opportunity to close out the Bledisloe Cup series on Saturday," All Blacks head coach Hansen said.

"In saying that, we know that there'll be a massive response from Australia following their performance last week.

"Not only are we excited by this challenge, but we're looking forward to responding ourselves with a better performance."

New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett; 14 Ben Smith, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Waisake Naholo; 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith; 8 Kieran Read (c), 7 Sam Cane, 6 Liam Squire; 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick; 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Replacements: Nathan Harris, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown