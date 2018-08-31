Cheslin Kolbe called up by South Africa for Australia and New Zealand Tests

Cheslin Kolbe could make his Springboks debut in Australasia

Cheslin Kolbe and Schalk Brits have been called up by South Africa for the Rugby Championship games in Australia and New Zealand.

Uncapped Toulouse back Kolbe, who has represented his country in Sevens, has been rewarded for good form and will cover the full-back and wing positions.

Brits is recalled after playing his first Test in three years against England in June while centres Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende, scrum-half Ross Cronje and loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe also return.

Schalk Brits came out of retirement to play against England in June

"Cheslin has certainly grabbed his opportunities for his French club and he has earned his spot in the squad," said Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus.

"He is in good form and we are delighted have him in the group."

Kolbe, 24, was often spoken about as a potential national team player during four years with the Stormers prior to his move to France in 2017, and was included in the squad for the end-of-season tour to Europe but did not play.

Kolbe is the cousin of 400m Olympic champion and world-record holder Wayde van Niekerk and his inclusion is another sign of the relaxation of the rules on the selection of Springboks playing for overseas clubs.

2:43 South Africa suffered a 32-19 loss in Argentina in their last fixture South Africa suffered a 32-19 loss in Argentina in their last fixture

Previously players were required to have a minimum of 30 Test caps before they could be considered for selection.

The Boks have made a poor start to the Rugby Championship this season, with a 34-21 home win over Argentina followed by a 32-19 defeat away to the same opponents in their second game.

They play Australia in Brisbane on September 8 and world champions New Zealand a week later in Wellington, with both games live on Sky Sports Action.

Australia vs South Africa Live on

South Africa squad

Forwards: Schalk Brits, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi (c), Francois Louw, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Warren Whiteley.

Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Ross Cronje, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Andr Esterhuizen, Elton Jantjies, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Embrose Papier, Handr Pollard, Damian Willemse.