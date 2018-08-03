Paul O'Connell named Stade Francais forwards coach

Former Ireland second row Paul O'Connell has joined the coaching team at Stade Francais

Former Ireland, Munster and British & Irish Lions great Paul O'Connell has been named as Stade Francais' new forwards coach.

Since retiring in February 2016 following a serious hamstring injury suffered at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, O'Connell combined coaching duties within the Munster academy and Ireland U20's.

The 38-year-old will now - as his previous team-mate Ronan O'Gara did with Racing 92 - be moving to Paris to coach full-time under former Springbok head coach Heyneke Meyer, who took over at the Stade Jean-Bouin this summer.

O'Connell has been named as a forwards coach, specialising in the lineout - a set-piece in which he was a primary operator during his 15-year playing career.

The Irishman joins Meyer, Pieter De Villiers, John McFarland, Julian Dupuy and fellow Limerick man Mike Prendergast in an extensive backroom team at the club.

Stade had Tweeted a video earlier in the day teasing a new arrival, before confirming almost two hours later it to be O'Connell.

Stade Francais face recently-promoted Perpignan away from home on the opening weekend of the 2018/19 Top 14 season on Saturday, August 25.