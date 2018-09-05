Ealing Trailfinders sack head coach James Buckland after one game

James Buckland has been sacked by Ealing

Ealing Trailfinders have parted ways with head coach James Buckland after just one game in charge.

The club lost 20-9 at home to London Irish in their Championship opener and they confirmed on Tuesday Buckland has left the club with immediate effect.

Director of Rugby Ben Ward has this message: "I would firstly like to make clear this decision has absolutely nothing to do with the result on Saturday.

"We would like to thank James for his efforts at Ealing Trailfinders but feel this is the right time to make a change in the best interest of the club for the remainder of the season.

"We will have further news regarding our coaching staff in the near future."

Former hooker Buckland, who played for Leicester, Wasps and London Irish was appointed by Ealing in June.

Trailfinders travel to London Scottish on Saturday before hosting Yorkshire Carnegie on September 15, live on Sky Sports.