Gout Gout: 16-year-old sensation beats Australian 200m record held for 56 years
Gout Gout becomes the fastest 16-year-old ever after clocking 20.04 seconds in the 200 metres; That breaks the 56-year-old Australian record held by Peter Norman from the 1968 Olympics; He also ran 100 metres in 10.04 seconds.
Last Updated: 07/12/24 10:03am
16-year-old Gout Gout ran the 200 metres in 20.04 seconds on Saturday at the Australian schools championships, beating the national record which has been held since the 1968 Olympics by Peter Norman.
His run was initially marked at 20.07 seconds but later revised to 20.04 seconds, taking him below the 20.06 seconds ran by Norman that won him a silver medal.
With that, Gout becomes the fastest 16-year-old ever.
"It's pretty crazy," Gout told Reuters.
"Right now I can't process it, but I guess tonight when I go to bed, I'll think about it. These are adults. And me, I'm just a kid, and I'm running them (down).
"I've been chasing that record, but I didn't think it would come this year. I thought it'd come maybe next year, the year after that."
Gout also clocked the fourth-fastest ever time by an Australian in the 100m heats with 10.04 seconds despite strong winds.
Now, Gout is focused on breaking the 10-second barrier in the 100m and the 20-second barrier in the 200m.
He will also be focused on the 2032 Olympics which take place in Brisbane when he will be 24 just down the road from where he grew up.
"I've always done what I said I would," Gout added on Saturday. "So if I said something, it's on my mind, and I'm pursuing it until I get it."
