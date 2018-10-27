Minnesota Timberwolves lack interest in Houston Rockets' offer for Jimmy Butler

Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler requested a trade during the preseason

The Minnesota Timberwolves are showing "no inclination" to accept Houston's offer of four first-round draft picks and two players for disgruntled guard Jimmy Butler, according to a report.

The Athletic say the Rockets have included players Marquese Chriss, 21, and Brandon Knight, 26, in the trade package. Neither has played yet this season, and both are injured - Chriss with an ankle injury and Knight with a knee injury.

Knight will earn $14.6m this season and is set to make $15.6m next season. In his seventh NBA season, Knight averaged 11.0 points per game with Phoenix in 2017-18.

The four first-round picks in Houston's offer is the maximum allowed under NBA rules. The picks also cannot come in back-to-back years.

Pairing Butler, a four-time All-Star, with All-NBA guards James Harden and Chris Paul certainly would boost the Rockets' pursuit of a championship.

Butler has averaged 24.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.8 steals through four games this season.

Butler requested a trade during the preseason and has told Minnesota he plans to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

