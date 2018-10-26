Houston Rockets renew trade offer for Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has told Minnesota he plans to become an unrestricted free agent this summer

The Houston Rockets' latest trade offer to the Minnesota Timberwolves for All-Star guard Jimmy Butler includes four future first-round draft picks, according to reports.

Other players who might be involved in the talks are still being discussed.

First reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Houston's offer is the maximum number of first-round picks allowable in a trade under league rules.

Pairing Butler, a four-time All-Star, with All-NBA guards James Harden and Chris Paul certainly would boost the Rockets' pursuit of a championship.

Butler has averaged 24.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.8 steals through four games this season.

Butler requested a trade during the preseason and has told Minnesota he plans to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

