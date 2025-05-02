NBA: Gregg Popovich steps down as head coach of San Antonio Spurs after 29 seasons

Gregg Popovich steps down as head coach of NBA team the San Antonio Spurs

Gregg Popovich has stepped down as head coach of NBA team the San Antonio Spurs following 29 seasons in the role.

The 76-year-old will transition to the position of president of basketball operations after suffering a mild stroke in November.

Indiana-born Popovich, who was appointed by the Spurs in 1996, oversaw 1,422 regular season victories - the most in NBA history - and won five NBA championships. He was the longest-serving active coach in any major sport in the United States, with Mitch Johnson taking over as head coach.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player LA Lakers superstar LeBron James answers questions surrounding his future and if there's any plans on retirement LA Lakers superstar LeBron James answers questions surrounding his future and if there's any plans on retirement

"While my love and passion for the game remain, I've decided it's time to step away as head coach," said Popovich in a statement on the NBA website.

"I'm forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organisation, community and city that are so meaningful to me."

"When I took the opportunity to join the Austin Spurs over nine years ago, I had no idea that opportunity was in front of me," Johnson said at the end of the regular season. "And so, it's sometimes funny how your journey takes you and sometimes the biggest moments can come from the least likely spots."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The 38-year-old has been in temporary charge of the Spurs since Popovich, who guided the US men's basketball team to gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, stepped away from the team for health reasons five games into last season.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama said when the season ended that he had belief the organisation would do the right thing.

"I trust the organisation and I also trust Mitch to grow into that role," he said. "So, I think we are in good hands."