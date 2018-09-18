Joshua vs Povetkin: Lawrence Okolie a world champion in the making, says Tony Bellew

Lawrence Okolie challenges British champion Matty Askin on Saturday's Anthony Joshua bill, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Lawrence Okolie is a cruiserweight "danger man" who can take another crucial step towards a world title fight by defeating Matty Askin, says Tony Bellew.

Going into this fight, the massive danger is - Okolie is such a destructive puncher. But also his boxing is underrated, and overlooked in my opinion. He showed in the Isaac Chamberlain fight that he can be patient, he can box with a boxer, and he can punch with a puncher.

I definitely think Okolie is vulnerable, but I don't think Matty Askin is the guy who is going to expose that vulnerability. That will be exposed when Okolie goes higher through the levels.

But Okolie is the dangerman in the division, he really is. Very dangerous on the front foot, very long, very rangy. He's a big, dangerous dude, and I'm enjoying watching him, I really am. I'm a fan and a supporter of his, and he's a breath of fresh air for the British cruiserweight division.

0:50 Okolie produced another explosive knockout win over Luke Watkins Okolie produced another explosive knockout win over Luke Watkins

I don't see what Matty Askin can do to take him off his game. He'll maybe try to get close and spoil Okolie's work, but on his way in, he's going to have to take shots, and as I've said before, with these 10-ounce gloves it's horrible. Even the jabs hurt.

I don't know when the stoppage is going to come, I just think it will. Tony Bellew

Matty will not be able to absorb what Okolie will dish out on the night, in my opinion. I don't know when the stoppage is going to come, I just believe it will. I think Okolie comes through this and Askin will regroup. I know them both, and I wish them well.

Lawrence Okolie will definitely become a world champion at some stage. The cruiserweight division is deep and there's a lot of sharks in it. You have the likes of [Yunier] Dorticos, Mairis Briedis, [Dmitry] Kudryashov, [Krysztof] Glowacki, Murat Gassiev, there's so many.

Okolie is going to be up there with them, but he has to get the right fights at the right time.

