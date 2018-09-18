Joshua vs Povetkin: Matty Askin vows to 'tear apart' Lawrence Okolie

Matty Askin is relishing the prospect of ending the hype surrounding Lawrence Okolie.

Rio 2016 Olympian Okolie will challenge for Askin's British cruiserweight title on this weekend's Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin undercard.

"It's against the poster boy of Matchroom and Anthony Joshua - I'm looking forward to tearing him apart," Askin told Sky Sports.

4:21 Okolie explains why he's happy to take Askin risk Okolie explains why he's happy to take Askin risk

"I'm not really looking at what he can do - it's what I can do."

Askin has been a pro for nine years longer than Okolie, who is unbeaten in nine fights, but is aware of the threat posed by his up-and-coming opponent.

"[He has] size and he can clearly punch. Everyone I've spoken to thinks that he can punch like a mule," Askin said.

0:50 Okolie KO that earned him the Commonwealth title Okolie KO that earned him the Commonwealth title

"But he has not been in with someone like me - I'll be moving, making him miss, and hitting him. He's going to have all sorts of problems himself.

"I'm more than ready. I'm making sacrifices - staying away from my family for six or seven weeks."

Asked if he had visualised the Wembley Stadium atmosphere, Askin added: "The only thing I picture is him, on his back, listening to the 10-count."

