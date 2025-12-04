Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Anderson Silva, Alycia Baumgardner and more set to box on the undercard
Jake Paul fights Anthony Joshua on December 19 in Miami; Talented US Olympian Jahmal Harvey will open the main card with world champions Alycia Baumgardner and Cherneka Johnson in action; UFC legend Anderson Silva also makes a return to boxing against former MMA champion Tyron Woodley
Thursday 4 December 2025 14:40, UK
Former UFC stars, rising prospects and world champions will feature on the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua undercard on December 19 in Miami.
Quality US Olympian Jahmal Harvey, a Paris 2024 quarter-finalist, will open the main card when he has his second professional contest against fellow undefeated prospect Kevin Cervantes.
"I'm looking to seize the moment and make a big statement to kick off the main card," Harvey said. "Being on the main card of Jake vs Joshua is a massive stage and platform to showcase my talent and really introduce Jahmal Harvey to the world."
UFC legend Anderson "The Spider" Silva will return to boxing to take on Tyron Woodley, a former UFC champion himself, in a six-round cruiserweight bout.
"I believe that change always happens for a reason," Silva said. "I am focused on doing a good job. Always respecting my opponent and showing total respect to the boxing world."
The chief support will be Alycia Baumgardner making a unified WBA, WBO, and IBF world title defence at 130lbs against Canada's highly-ranked contender Leila Beaudoin.
Baumgardner vs Beaudoin will be contested over 12 three-minute rounds, equal to the men's championship standard.
Also on the bill Cherneka Johnson will make an undisputed WBO, WBA, WBC, and IBF world title defence at 118lbs against Amanda Galle.
Costa Rican star Yokasta Valle is set to defend her WBC strawweight world title against Yadira "La Reina" Bustillos and MVP's top contender Avious "Tha Underdog" Griffin boxes Justin Cardona in a welterweight eight-rounder.
Two-time Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley will make his pro debut over four rounds in the cruiserweight division against American Diarra Davis Jr.
Britain's Shannon Courtenay, the former WBA titlist who came from the same Finchley amateur club as Joshua, will box during the fight week in a sanctioned bout against Jessica Radtke Maltez at the public workouts.