Harlem Eubank restores pride for family with dominant points win over Josh Wagner at the Brighton Centre

Harlem Eubank restored some family pride with a dominant points win over Josh Wagner at the Brighton Centre.

The 31-year-old is the cousin of Chris Eubank Jr, who suffered defeat in last weekend's rematch with Conor Benn, but Harlem was never in danger of a loss as he sealed victory over Wagner with scores of 100-90, 99-91 and 100-90.

Harlem Eubank's unbeaten record had been ended in his last bout, a technical decision loss to Jack Catterall after the fight was halted in the seventh round following a clash of heads.

But the welterweight contender could now be in contention for a major fight as Lewis Crocker, the new IBF world champion, was watching the 10-rounder from ringside at Brighton Centre.

Displaying his hand speed, Eubank kept Wagner at bay with his jolting jab in the early rounds as he nimbly avoided his Canadian opponent's punches.

Eubank gradually raised the intensity of his assault as he began to punish Wagner with swift combinations.

In the final round, Wagner was on the receiving end of more hurtful punches, but managed to stubbornly stand his ground until the final bell.

Speaking before the fight, Crocker had told Channel 5: "I back myself every time, I'm the champion, so I have to back myself every time."