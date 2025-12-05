Dalton Smith will pursue world title fight after WBC ruling on champion Subriel Matias' failed drug test
Dalton Smith is due to box WBC world champion Subriel Matias on January 10 in New York; Matias tested positive for a banned substance; Although the WBC have placed the champion on a "probation" for a year, they will allow Matias to defend the title and Smith will take the fight
Friday 5 December 2025 06:22, UK
Dalton Smith won’t back down from fighting Subriel Matias for the WBC super-lightweight title, even though his opponent failed a drug test.
Smith is due to challenge Matias for the world championship in New York on January 10. Matias though tested positive for a banned substance in a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) test.
VADA found Ostarine in a sample collected on November 9. But the WBC have ruled to permit the fight to go ahead for their title. The New York State Athletic Commission is also expected to allow it.
The WBC said in a statement that there were "extenuating circumstances," citing Matias' consumption of supplements known to be contaminated with Ostarine and the adverse finding's reported levels of Ostarine being "relatively low and consistent with Ostarine-contaminate supplements".
He will be allowed to defend his title, though the WBC are placing him on "probation" for a year. That means he will have to pay for additional, random anti-doping testing, as well as fund and participate in a WBC nutrition education program.
He would be suspended indefinitely without further inquiry if he tests positive during his probationary period.
Smith himself won't pull out of the fight.
Sean O'Toole, from STN Sports, the management company which represents Smith, told Sky Sports: "The goal is the same as always. It's about winning that WBC title.
"He's been focused, whether that was going to be [against] Subriel Matias, Alberto Puello, "Pitbull" [Isaac Cruz] or anybody else. He wants that green and gold belt and he's going to get it on January 10.
"He's having a great camp, he's fully focused. That title's coming home."