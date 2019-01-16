Conor Benn welcomes battles against British duo Josh Kelly and Johnny Garton

Conor Benn wants to test himself against domestic rivals

Conor Benn has declared his intention to fight British duo Josh Kelly and Johnny Garton as he prepares to reignite his career following an injury absence.

The 22-year-old welterweight is planning a return after tearing a tendon in the first round of his rematch points win over Cedrick Peynaud in July.

A future fight against Kelly has captured the attention of Benn, who believes he can expose defensive vulnerabilities in the highly-rated 'Pretty Boy,' a fellow unbeaten contender.

Josh Kelly has already claimed the Commonwealth belt

"If they said to me, after 10 months off with injury, 'You want to go and fight?' I would say 'Yeah, give me Josh Kelly.'

"His style is suitable to me. I watched his fight with Kris George. He was getting caught by slow left hooks all day long. Listen, I've put people to sleep with my left hooks, and my right, just saying."

Winning the British belt is also a top priority for Benn, with current champion Garton standing in the way of this ambition.

Garton claimed the Lonsdale title by stopping Gary Corcoran in a thrilling battle in October, and the south Londoner is likely to produce an explosive encounter with Benn.

Johnny Garton (left) holds the British title

But 'The Destroyer' is ready to put his reputation at risk following recent strong words from father Nigel, the former two-weight world champion.

"I'd love to fight Garton, it would be a hell of a fight," said Benn. "I think it would be pressure-relieving, if I went in as the underdog, rather than expecting to knock people out.

It ain't a problem, let's fight. My Dad has drilled that mindset into me only recently. Let's fight, let's have it, come on. Conor Benn

"When I'm expected to knock people out, I just try too hard. When I'm in with a slick operator, I like to stick it on them.

"I thought, I'm 21, I'll wait until I'm a man before I fight. Well, let's fight now, I'll knock him out now. It ain't a problem, let's fight. My Dad has drilled that mindset into me only recently. Let's fight, let's have it, come on."