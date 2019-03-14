2:21 Luke Campbell hopes to warm up for a world title fight this year by defeating Adrian Yung on Friday in Philadelphia, live on Sky Sports Luke Campbell hopes to warm up for a world title fight this year by defeating Adrian Yung on Friday in Philadelphia, live on Sky Sports

Luke Campbell is aiming to impress in his "must win" fight against Adrian Yung on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.

Campbell returns to the ring against the experienced Mexican in Philadelphia for his first fight since September, when he gained revenge over Yvan Mendy and secured mandatory challenger status for the WBC lightweight title.

The Hull fighter knows victory over Yung, whose record includes 26 wins, with 20 by knockout, is crucial to keeping his ambition of becoming a world champion by the end of the year on track.

"I must win. Not only win, but I want to win in style," Campbell told Sky Sports.

"I've seen a little bit of footage of him. He looks like he's a good technical boxer. Looks like he's got heavy hands, so I have to be aware of that. He's got a good record and he's well schooled."

Campbell reversed a points loss to Mendy to put him in line for a shot at WBC champion Mikey Garcia, who is stepping up two divisions to challenge IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr on Saturday.

"It's a very interesting fight, I am looking forward to this fight," said Campbell.

"Everyone is going to pick Errol Spence because of the size of him, but I don't know, I think Mikey is a smart guy and he picked Errol Spence for a reason, because he was the one calling for that fight.

"There are reasons behind that. I'm going to say a Mikey win, I don't know why. I just think that Mikey could do it."

The situation regarding the WBC title should become clear following Garcia's fight, but Campbell doubts whether the undefeated Californian will drop straight back down two divisions to defend his 135lb title.

I think regardless whether he wins or loses that fight, the WBC at lightweight has still got to be fought for. Luke Campbell

"I think regardless whether he wins or loses that fight, the WBC at lightweight has still got to be fought for," he said. "I can't see Mikey Garcia coming straight down to lightweight regardless whether he wins or loses."

Campbell is refusing to look beyond Yung, but hopes victory will be a springboard to claiming a world title.

"Life is about timing, and I believe it's my time now. I'm ready for a great year and the action starts this Friday," added Campbell.

"I'm out on Friday, staying active, staying busy, got a tough guy in front of me so I've got to take care of business there, and we'll just wait and see what's next. We'll see what happens and cross that bridge when it comes to it.

"100% I'm world champion this year."

