Luke Campbell raises doubts about whether Mikey Garcia will move down for mandatory WBC title fight

Luke Campbell hopes to receive a WBC title shot this summer, but doubts whether Mikey Garcia will move back down to lightweight for a mandatory defence.

The Hull fighter defeated Yvan Mendy on points to become mandatory challenger for the WBC belt currently held by Garcia, who has stepped up to welterweight to challenge for Errol Spence Jr's IBF title on March 16.

Campbell is waiting to find out Garcia's next career move, although he expects the Californian to stay at 147lbs if he wins, rather than jump down two divisions for their WBC title fight.

Mikey Garcia is yet to decide whether he will defend the WBC lightweight title

"I don't think you can go to fight at welterweight, and then go back down straight to lightweight," Campbell told Sky Sports.

"I think he'll have bulked up a bit, put a bit of muscle on and stuff like that to go up to welter, so I cannot imagine him being able to just come straight back down."

Asked if Garcia could remain at welterweight, Campbell said: "Yeah, definitely. I think if he does [win], then he would probably want to stay at that weight."

The 31-year-old returns on next weekend's Philadelphia bill, live on Sky Sports, with an opponent to be announced, as he awaits news on Garcia or an alternative opponent for the vacant belt.

"Either way, I'll be fighting for the title," said Campbell. "After his fight, we should definitely get some news on what is going on. I would like to be fighting for the title in July time, by the summer."

Discussing a possible location for the world title fight, Campbell added: "Who knows? I'm not sure just yet.

"It just depends on who it will be against and whatever else. For me, I'm easy, I'll go anywhere."

Campbell has continued his work with Shane McGuigan, having linked up with the trainer before the Mendy win.

I’m heading to the home of Rocky! I’ll be fighting in Philadelphia on the 15th of March. Can’t wait to get back in the ring and one step closer to a title shot, ready to go! 👊🏻 #Coolhand pic.twitter.com/TxLahZlkVs — Luke Campbell MBE (@luke11campbell) March 4, 2019

"I'm excited, it's going to be a big year," said Campbell. "It's going to be my year.

"It's going great. I'm really enjoying what I'm doing with Shane. This is the second time we're going to get in the ring together.

"We've been waiting, but now we've decided to stay busy. This is the plan. We want to stay active. This is part and parcel of it, staying sharp, just to get us right for the next one."