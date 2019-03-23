Tyson Fury to return against unheralded German Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will be back in action in June

Tyson Fury will return to the ring against undefeated German Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on June 15.

The former three-belt champion climbed off the canvas to salvage a draw against WBC heavyweight king Deontay Wilder in December.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder thrilled fight fans last year but "The Gypsy King" has opted against an immediate rematch with the WBC heavyweight champion

Fury was expected to face Wilder in an immediate rematch but instead signed a promotion deal with the American fighter’s rival promoters Top Rank.

Fury's promoter, Top Rank boss Bob Arum, has confirmed the lineal champion will now take on Schwarz at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

"We wanted to get a guy who had not tasted a loss. Tyson is such a big, big guy, we didn't want to put him in with a small guy and Schwarz is a big, big guy. It will make a really compelling fight," Arum told World Boxing News.

"He was quite willing to take the fight. The terms were negotiated and the idea that he wanted to and is able to fight Tyson Fury. This was never in doubt."

Tom Schwarz (left) has fought in only three 12 rounders during his six-year career

Schwarz holds the WBO inter-continental heavyweight title, has clocked up 24 straight wins, 16 by stoppage, and stands 6ft 5.5in tall.

However, the 24-year-old has fought just twice outside of his native Germany and has yet to face anyone of Fury’s class.