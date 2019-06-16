Tyson Fury puts on a show to stop Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury showed spite and power against Tom Schwarz

Tyson Fury returned to winning ways in spectacular fashion as he put on a punch-perfect display to stop Tom Schwarz at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Fury was a class above the previously unbeaten German, dropping his man in the second before referee Kenny Bayless ended things later in the round after a series of unanswered shots.

Making his Las Vegas debut, Fury received rapturous support from an expectant crowd and paid them back with a stunning and vicious performance.

Fury records one of his quickest ever victories

The 'Gypsy King' had been at his flamboyant best for most of fight week and the vibrant show continued inside one of boxing's most famed venues, Fury dancing his way to the ring, draped in colours of the American flag, those spectating cheering his every move.

With the sound of the first bell, any sign that Fury may have wrongly overlooked his opponent were soon put aside, the sheer gulf in ability quickly becoming apparent.

Fury, the taller of the pair, circled his man on the back-foot for the first three minutes, prodding home with the jab at will, slowly bringing his hooks into play, a solitary left hand from Schwarz all he got in return for his troubles.

Schwarz could do little to match Fury

After a dominant opener, the Brit switched to southpaw for the second period and the fluidity flowed even better, two wide hooks staggering Schwarz back before an uppercut just missed the German's chin.

The underdog decidedly swarmed forward and managed to corner his taller foe but his shots did little to overcome the rapid reflexes of Fury, a thumping left soon nailing him clean.

The 'Gypsy King' then effortlessly spun his man to unload a series of fast punches before a rope-a-dope display added to the spectacle, the ecstatic crowd lapping up every minute.

The referee finishes things

With those watching in the palm of his hands, Fury jumped off the ropes to unleash a heavy combination that then had Schwarz grounded.

The German rose to his feet but his time was clearly up. The fight beaten out of him after just five minutes, the Manchester man viciously pummelled home shots from all angles before the referee mercifully waved it off.