Amir Khan is in decline and is only motivated by money, insists opponent Billy Dib ahead of their July 12 fight.

The 50-fight veteran and former world featherweight champion will fight Khan in Saudi Arabia after scheduled opponent Neeraj Goyat was forced to withdraw due to injuries sustained in a car crash.

However, the 33-year-old believes the one-off welterweight fight as well as opponent Khan is more than ideal for him.

Australian boxer Dib believes Khan was a great champion but now very much in decline

"Put it this way, you'd have to offer me a ridiculous amount, well into eight figures, to step into a ring with Manny Pacquiao," said Dib.

"But Amir Khan certainly isn't Manny Pacquiao. Amir definitely was a great champion, a proven warrior who's made his mark on the game.

"He could be a future Hall of Famer and in time, I hope the boxing world will fully appreciate his skillset.

"But in the past few years there's been a major decline, a lot of chinks have emerged.

"He's no longer the fighter who schooled the likes of Devon Alexander and Marcos Maidana. Today, he's fighting for different reasons….money!"

Dib also insists he is in great shape, despite effectively jumping up three weight categories to challenge Khan.

"For the first time in my boxing career, I've not needed to worry about my weight," Dib added.

"I'll be far stronger, more thickset and hopefully I'll carry my speed up cos I'm quick, too.

"Everybody knows I'm a quality body puncher and I'll be bringing even more strength and power. I'll definitely test Khan. I really fancy my chances."