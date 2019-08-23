Lomachenko vs Campbell: All the ways to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko's world title clash with Luke Campbell

Vasiliy Lomachenko's epic world title fight with Luke Campbell is edging closer - and there are even more ways to watch the world's No 1 fighter.

The Ukrainian star battles Campbell for the WBA 'super', WBC and WBO lightweight belts at The O2 on August 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as two 2012 Olympic gold medallists collide at The O2.

On a bumper bill, Hughie Fury faces Alexander Povetkin in a must-win heavyweight fight, Charlie Edwards defends his WBC flyweight title against Julio Cesar Martinez, and Joshua Buatsi, Joe Cordina and Savannah Marshall also feature on the undercard.

If you are a Sky Sports subscriber or not, if you want to book the fight or record it, or want to catch it out and about, here are all the ways to make sure you don't miss a second of the Sky Sports Box Office event.

Ways to watch

Sky remote

Press box office, select sports and events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

Or press the green button to book whenever you see a Lomachenko vs Campbell advertisement on screen.

Sky Q

Select 'Sport' on your menu and then select 'Box Office' within the sport menu at the bottom of 5/6 options. For UHD customers, the live event only will be available in UHD.

Online

To book it to watch on TV, go to my.sky.com/orderboxoffice/ - there is no surcharge for online bookings.

Streaming

Watch Lomachenko vs Campbell online through the all-new Sky Sports Box Office app and website, but first you need to re-register your details - only taking a few minutes.

Once you've re-registered, you can continue to watch Box Office events, including Lomachenko-Campbell on your PC/Desktop/MAC, NOW TV Box or Smart Stick, or via our updated Box Office app on your iPhone, iPad, Android phone or Android tablet.

First, visit skysports.com/boxofficelive to book and pay. Then on fight night itself, you can either sign in to watch on the same website; download the Sky Sports Box Office App and log in to watch there; or access the stream on your NOW TV box or your NOW TV Smart Stick

Read our FAQs for all you need to know about Sky Sports Box Office Streaming, and how to book.

NOW TV

Simply purchase the fight at skysports.com/boxofficelive.

Download the free Sky Sports Box Office app on your NOW TV Box from the App Store.

Log in to the app using your Sky Sports Box Office account details, sit back and enjoy the fight.

Pub Finder

Speak to your local Sky Sports venue to find out about watching the event there. Go to pubfinder.sky.com for more information.

Cable customers

Virgin Media and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator. Sky Sports Box Office terms apply. Booking fee may also apply.

