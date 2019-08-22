Lomachenko vs Campbell: Here's how to book and watch if you are not a Sky TV subscriber

Even if you are not a Sky TV subscriber, you can still book and watch Vasiliy Lomachenko's world title clash with Luke Campbell at The O2.

The Ukrainian star battles Campbell for the WBA 'super', WBC and WBO lightweight belts at The O2 on August 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and there are multiple ways of making sure you don't miss it.

The show begins at 6pm and even if you do not have a Sky TV subscription, there are various platforms for you to watch the Sky Sports Box Office event.

Hughie Fury's fight with Alexander Povetkin is on Lomachenko-Campbell bill

You can watch all the fights live via your PC/Desktop/Mac, NOW TV Box or Smart Stick, iPhone, iPad, Android phone or Android tablet and it is simple to sign up, pay, sit back and watch the Sky Sports Box Office event.

First you need to re-register your details on the all-new Sky Sports Box Office app and website - only taking a few minutes.

Once you have created an account and paid, you can then select which online device you want to watch the fight on by using the same login details you created at sign up (i.e email address and password).

Note: you will only be able to view on one platform at any one time.

Got a NOW TV Box or Smart Stick?

You can watch it through your NOW TV Box or Smart Stick

You can also watch live with Sky Sports Box Office through your NOW TV Box or Smart Stick.

To watch Sky Sports Box Office events on your TV you just need to order online at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com/ and then download the app on your NOW TV Box.

Watching it out and about?

Go to pubfinder.sky.com for more information on where you can watch it

Of course, there is one other way that you can watch if you are not a Sky TV customer, or if you are just out and about on Saturday night.

To find out a suitable pub that is showing the event, speak to your local Sky Sports venue or go to pubfinder.sky.com for more information.

