Kovalev vs Yarde: Sergey Kovalev and Anthony Yarde all smiles and laughter on scales

Sergey Kovalev has home advantage in Chelyabinsk

Sergey Kovalev and Anthony Yarde both broke into laughter after comfortably making weight for their light-heavyweight world title fight in Russia.

Kovalev came in at 174.6lbs as he returns to fight in his home country for the first time since 2016, while mandatory challenger Yarde, seemingly unnerved by the often daunting eastern European away trip, was lighter at 173.9lbs.

Anthony Yarde (left) is unbeaten

The pair, who started laughing as they locked eyes at Friday's weigh-in, will battle in Chelyabinsk with 'Krusher's WBO championship on the line.

For the 28-year old Yarde, it's an enormous leap up in class. The Londoner is unbeaten at 18-0 but is yet to fight the full 12-round distance, nor has he ever faced anyone close to the calibre of Kovalev.

The fearsome Russian, in contrast, previously unified three of the four 175lbs belts and was, only a few years ago, considered one of the pound-for-pound best fighters on the planet.

Saturday will mark the first defence of the WBO title Kovalev regained from Eleider Alvarez back in February, six months after falling to an upset knockout defeat.

