Lomachenko vs Campbell: Eddie Hearn urges Luke Campbell to ruin Vasiliy Lomachenko show with a KO

3:30 Vasiliy Lomachenko weighed in heavier than Luke Campbell for this weekend's eagerly-awaited lightweight world title clash Vasiliy Lomachenko weighed in heavier than Luke Campbell for this weekend's eagerly-awaited lightweight world title clash

Luke Campbell can ruin the Vasiliy Lomachenko 'show' with a stunning upset win to transform himself into a 'pound-for-pound star', says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Campbell takes on pound-for-pound star Lomachenko for the WBA 'super', WBO and WBC lightweight titles at the O2 On Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Hull fighter must produce a career-best performance if he is to upset the odds and derail the Ukrainian three-weight world champion's ambition to hold all four major 135lb titles.

Lomachenko's unconventional training routine includes juggling

"All week it's been intense. I think Lomachenko means business, so does Luke Campbell. This is it," said Hearn.

"The greatest fighter in the world today is here, in Britain. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for British fight fans to see this, but it's not the Lomachenko show, we don't want to see him juggle balls.

The crowds turned out in droves for Friday's weigh-in at Spitalfields Market

"We want to see Luke Campbell knock him out tomorrow night and become a pound-for-pound star himself.

"Like I said, he's fighting the best fighter in the world, but he's here to win. He could have gone to America for this fight, could have made more money. He chose to take the fight in London, in the UK, because he believes he can win the fight.

"It's going to be hard, it's going to be tricky, it's going to be painful, it's going to be brutal. But these are all the things you have to overcome to be the best.

"Tomorrow night Luke Campbell has a chance. We need a Ben Stokes-like performance, a great British performance to cause one of the great shocks of all time.

"He's in it, he's live, he's in the shape of his life, he's Olympic gold medallist. He's the greatest amateur Britain's ever produced. He's ready to take this chance tomorrow."

