Golden Contract: Mohamed Mimoune hopes tournament triumph can set up world title shot

Mohamed Mimoune returns to Britain for Golden Contract tournament

Mohamed Mimoune believes British fans still remember his commanding win over Sam Eggington and the Frenchman plans to produce another masterclass in this month's Golden Contract.

The former European champion has already impressed on these shores during a points win over Eggington two year ago, but will now target a lucrative multi-fight deal in the super-lightweight tournament at York Hall, Bethnal Green on November 22, live on Sky Sports.

Mimoune suffered his sole defeat to Viktor Postol in a WBC final eliminator back in April and hopes to take a sizeable step towards another world title opportunity after winning the Golden Contract.

"The British fans already know me from my victory over Eggington when I won the European title and they know I can provide them with some more beautiful boxing," said Mimoune.

Mimoune sealed a split decision win over Sam Eggington in Manchester

"It doesn't really matter which of the other contestants I face. I'll be determined and confident of gaining victory. My coach manages all the research - I'm just here to fight. He studies all the other fighters and I'll be prepared to face any and all of them.

"Winning this tournament will provide me with a massive springboard back towards world level and I still have my eyes on the WBC world title.

"If Postol ends up winning that belt then I'd love the chance to gain revenge over him in the near future.

The Golden Contract super-lightweight event starts on November 22

"First though, I am fully focused on the Golden Contract. I'm very excited for this tournament and determined to win the whole thing for my team and all the fans around the world who have supported me."

Mimoune joins an eight-man line-up, which also includes Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Zhankosh Turarov, Darren Surtees, Anthony Yigit, Lewis Benson and Logan Yoon.

