Golden Contract: Darren Surtees has shunned the hype surrounding super-lightweight rivals

Darren Surtees is among the quarter-finalists in The Golden Contract

Darren Surtees has shunned the "hype" surrounding his Golden Contract rivals as the "silent operator" intends to make his name by winning the tournament.

The County Durham fighter has blasted his way to 12 victories, including eight knockouts, to earn a spot in the super-lightweight event, with the quarter-finals stating at York Hall, Bethnal Green on November 22, live on Sky Sports.

Fellow entrants Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Benson have traded angry words in recent days, but Surtees would rather focus on the lucrative multi-fight deal, instead of stoking up heated rivalries.

"I believe the Kazakh, Turarov will be a favourite and perhaps Ohara Davies too, whereas I'll probably be one of the underdogs," said Surtees.

Ohara Davies has been embroiled in a war of words with Tyrone McKenna

"I've seen Davies and Tyrone McKenna have already started insulting each other. All that stuff is just hype to me but if that's the way they want it then fine. Why not?

"I'm just more of a silent operator and I'm hoping I get picked by someone at the draw. If I have to pick, I'd like to fight McKenna but anyone will do, to be honest.

"I'm confident and my preparation has been going well. I'm just going about my business and I'm enjoying all the challenges my coach Dave Binns is putting me through."

The Golden Contract super-lightweight competition starts at York Hall, Bethnal Green on November 22, live on Sky Sports.