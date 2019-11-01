Golden Contract: Lewis Benson says Tyrone McKenna will avoid a rematch in super-lightweight event

Lewis Benson wants a second fight with Tyrone McKenna

Lewis Benson believes Tyrone McKenna will avoid a rematch in The Golden Contract after the Belfast man's hotly disputed points win last year.

The Scot could be on a collision course with McKenna after stepping in as a replacement entrant in the super-lightweight competition, with the quarter-finals starting at York Hall in Bethnal Green on November 22, live on Sky Sports.

McKenna emerged with a razor-thin decision after a closely fought 10-rounder, just over 12 months ago, and Benson does not think he will opt for a second fight when the draw is held.

"I saw Ohara Davies say in an interview that I beat McKenna and I shared it," said Benson. "Everyone in boxing knows I beat McKenna and everyone knows that if we fight again, I'll beat him again.

"It wouldn't bother me whether I beat him on points or knock him out. I know he won't pick me if he has the chance to because he knows what happens and he knows it will happen again if we fight.

Tyrone McKenna is being targeted by Benson and Ohara Davies

"McKenna doesn't want to speak about me because he knows what happened that night. There was only one person celebrating afterwards and he was trying to stop me from rubbing it in because I'd smashed him that night.

"If the rematch happens, I would do the exact same to him. He's said I'm beneath him in the past but I'm beneath nobody in this entire tournament and I know for a fact that I'll beat McKenna if we meet again."

Ohara Davies has already called for a grudge fight with McKenna ahead of the eight-man tournament, which also includes are Zhankosh Turarov, Mohamed Mimoune, Anthony Yigit, Darren Surtees and Logan Yoon, with the winner claiming a lucrative multi-fight deal.

The Golden Contract super-lightweight competition starts at York Hall, Bethnal Green on November 22, live on Sky Sports.