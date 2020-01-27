Joseph Parker open to a WBO final eliminator against Daniel Dubois

Joseph Parker could be ordered to face Daniel Dubois in the near future

Joseph Parker would be open to a WBO final eliminator against Daniel Dubois, says the New Zealander's manager David Higgins.

The Kiwi heavyweight is No 2 in the WBO rankings, with Dubois sitting just behind at No 3, and the duo could be ordered to fight for the right to become the next WBO mandatory challenger.

Oleksandr Usyk, the current WBO No 1 contender, is expected to face Derek Chisora before a guaranteed fight against WBO title holder Anthony Joshua, leaving Parker and Dubois next in line.

Daniel Dubois is within touching distance of a world title fight

"I think anything is possible," Higgins told Sky Sports. "It's great that Dubois is making waves and provided he keeps doing that, it's very possible that Joseph Parker would fight him. They just have to keep heading in the right direction.

"I personally think Joseph Parker has too much pedigree and too good a head on his shoulders for Dubois.

"Dubois clearly has great power. There's a lot of unknown there. I think Parker has got too much class. If we were ordered to fight, or put in that position, it's something that could be discussed down the track."

Parker is preparing to return on the Mikey Garcia-Jessie Vargas bill in Texas on February 29, live on Sky Sports, with an opponent to be announced for the 28-year-old.

Joshua is set to face IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in his next fight, with promoter Eddie Hearn hopeful that Usyk will agree to battle Chisora as he waits for his showdown with the WBO, IBF and WBA champion.

"It's [Usyk-Chisora] very close," Hearn told Sky Sports. "It's now a date issue really. March 28 at The O2, or April 11 in Manchester are the two options. March 28 would be the favourite.

"A brilliant fight. Derek Chisora, the way that he has come back in the sport of boxing and the dedication he has with David Haye, a great team. They believe that they can win that fight. They believe they can cause a big upset. They think Usyk can't handle the big boys.

"Usyk has already been to the UK, a great fight against Tony Bellew. One of the biggest names in the sport. It's a monstrous fight in UK boxing and world boxing. Very close now on that fight."

The unbeaten Dubois has claimed British and Commonwealth titles on his way to 14 victories and has been linked with a big domestic showdown against Joe Joyce.