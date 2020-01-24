Dillian Whyte could head to America for Andy Ruiz Jr fight later this year

Dillian Whyte is discussing his fight schedule for 2020

Dillian Whyte could head to America for a fight with Andy Ruiz Jr later this year, but Alexander Povetkin is the "frontrunner" to become the Londoner's next opponent.

The British heavyweight will be back in action in April or May, with promoter Eddie Hearn tabling an offer for a fight against Ruiz Jr, who suffered a points defeat to Anthony Joshua in their rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Ruiz Jr, who was parted company with trainer Manny Robles, was reluctant to fight Joshua in Britain, but Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn believes the Mexican might agree a deal to face Whyte on US soil.

Andy Ruiz Jr has been offered a fight against Whyte

"We're still in negotiations with Andy Ruiz," Hearn told Sky Sports. "That fight has more chance of happening in America.

"That could be the second fight of the year for Dillian Whyte, or the first one."

Povetkin has travelled to the UK for three of his last fights, including a points win over Hughie Fury at The O2 in October, and the Russian could be set to return for Whyte.

"Right now, Povetkin is the front runner," said Hearn. "We're looking at the end of April, or early May for the return of Dillian Whyte."

Whyte has welcomed an explosive encounter against Povektin, a former WBA heavyweight champion.

"If he wants it, he can get it," Whyte told Sky Sports. "It's going to be a tear-up, because he is not really a mover and I'm not really a mover, so he's a come forward fighter and I come forward.

"We're going to have a scrap. Povetkin comes to fight doesn't he. He doesn't come to mess about. I'm the same, so let's get it."