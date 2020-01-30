Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib: How to watch YouTuber boxing for Sky Sports subscribers and non-subscribers
Ring-walks at 3am for YouTuber boxers; watch live on Sky Sports Arena from 2am
YouTuber rivals Jake Paul and AnEsonGib settle their differences inside the boxing ring on Thursday night at 2am (Friday morning), live on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena.
The ring-walks for Paul and Gib are expected at 3am.
On the same bill in Miami, Demetrius Andrade defends the WBO middleweight title against Ireland's Luke Keeler. Tevin Farmer puts his IBF super-featherweight title on the line against Joseph Diaz. Unified super-bantamweight world champion Daniel Roman faces Murodjon Akhmadaliev.
How can non-subscribers watch?
- Visit nowtv.com
- Select a Sports Pass
- Register and complete payment
- You can watch on devices Inc. Web, Mobile and Consoles)
- Open or download the NOW TV app
- You'll need to login with your new NOW TV login
- Navigate to Sports
- Select the Sky Sports Arena channel, sit back and watch the fight
