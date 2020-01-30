Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib: YouTuber boxing is back - but for how long?

1:27 AnesonGib says madness is in his DNA and Jake Paul will find himself in a six-round war AnesonGib says madness is in his DNA and Jake Paul will find himself in a six-round war

Did you really think it would be a one-off?

The success and popularity of KSI's victory over Logan Paul sent the unlikely genre of YouTuber boxing into overdrive and, tonight at 2am (Friday morning) live on Sky Sports, another social media squabble will be settled inside the ring when Jake Paul fights AnEsonGib in Miami.

"Whatever they tried to do in camp, whatever they have worked on, they probably won't deliver," said promoter Eddie Hearn.

What?

"I lean towards Gib because I don't think he's very good!"

And that, ladies and gentleman, is all part of the fun of YouTuber boxing. Nobody is pretending they are boxing prodigies, nobody is expecting them to challenge Anthony Joshua.

Getting through the fight week tension like... @jakepaul pic.twitter.com/bnOGgGea9w — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) January 28, 2020

So why watch?

Because Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib, like Logan Paul vs KSI before it, actually has everything required to be an intriguing match-up.

The build-up has been fun, colourful and over the top. Threats have been made, rivalries have been built, and genuine damage to a hard-earned reputation is the serious price that the loser must pay. Everything a proper boxing match needs to be juicy.

Twenty-two million combined YouTube subscribers means that one of these influencers will be humiliated in front of the massive support network they have generated. That is awful for them and entertaining for the rest of us.

There is a personal, slightly more serious, factor at play. Logan Paul's defeat in the first professional boxing match between YouTubers against KSI means the family name must be avenged tonight by his younger brother Jake Paul. The Ohio siblings look the part, have great physiques and quirky outfits, they talk the talk but have not yet walked the walk.

Jake Paul is desperate to avenge his brother. He said: "I'm the A-side here. I wanted this fight but I could have chosen anyone. He is lucky to be the first that I will KO. After that it will be KSI. Everything is on my terms.

"This kid's 15 seconds of fame is almost up."

Bath's AnEsonGib admitted about his opponent: "He's the better boxer out of the Pauls."

What time are the YouTubers in the ring? 3am, live on Sky Sports Main Event

Both men have been inside the ring before, but not without headguards. Jake Paul beat KSI's younger brother Deji. AnEsonGib has won twice.

Jake Paul's trainer is 'Sugar' Shane Mosley, the three-weight world champion. Viddal Riley, who trained KSI to beat Logan Paul, is in AnEsonGib's corner.

Fight week in Miami has featured an undercover spy doing their covert work.

AnEsonGib explained: "In the face-off Jake said: 'I've seen you shadow-boxing and you're not very good'.

"I said: 'How have you seen?'

"He said: 'My mum!'

"She's staying in the same hotel and I went to the gym and saw her. She starts recording me and I didn't notice!"

Logan Paul (L) and Jake Paul

We do not know how long it will be until the YouTuber boxing bubble bursts, how long before their attention turns back to computer gaming or onto something brand new.

But what we do have to accept is that these unlikely stars have not abused their privileged entry to the sport. They have not taken the mick in training. They have dedicated themselves to this.

"We're looking to do three of these per year, tops," Hearn said. "I don't want to do too many.

"This is the new age. As long as they respect the code, put the work in, the fights are competitive and not too cringe, then I'm OK with it.

"It's good fun. Hardcore boxing fans don't believe this is real boxing. You have to look at it light-heartedly.

"This is going to be really entertaining, because they're not very good. Sit back, enjoy it."

KSI claimed his boxing career was over after beating Logan Paul, but would you bet on him declining a challenge from Jake Paul? Meanwhile, Logan Paul has been linked with a comeback fight against NFL player Antonio Brown. Hearn insists famous faces from all corners of the entertainment world have been in touch.

YouTuber boxing is going nowhere yet and, while it's here, it's a hell of a ride.

Demetrius Andrade defends his WBO middleweight title against Luke Keeler in the main event, with Tevin Farmer putting his IBF super-featherweight belt on the line against Joseph Diaz, and unified world super-bantamweight champion Daniel Roman takes on Murodjon Akhmadaliev