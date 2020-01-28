Anthony Joshua is almost certain to fight Kubrat Pulev in the UK, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua is set to receive a homecoming fight

Anthony Joshua will "almost certainly" defend his world heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev in Britain, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Britain's unified champion has been granted more time for talks with Bulgarian Pulev, his IBF mandatory challenger, but the Matchroom Boxing boss is confident that terms will be agreed within a fortnight.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and The Emirates, home of Arsenal FC, are on the list of possible locations in the UK, with a potential date in May or June.

Almost certainly that will be AJ's next fight and almost certainly in the UK. Eddie Hearn

"It's close and if it was proving difficult to make, we would go into purse bids now at this stage, or they would order it," Hearn told Sky Sports. "We spoke to the camps and they basically said we need another two weeks and we'll have it finalised.

"Almost certainly that will be AJ's next fight and almost certainly in the UK.

"The main issue we have is Pulev wants to make as much money for that fight as he can. There isn't as much money for that fight in the UK as there is elsewhere, but AJ has given me the instruction that I boxed in New York, I boxed in Saudi, I would like to do this one in the UK.

Kubrat Pulev is the clear front runner to face Joshua

"Spurs, Emirates, Cardiff, Twickenham, everywhere is in play, but most likely end of May, early June. Joshua-Pulev in the UK."

Joshua has also been ordered to face WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk, who has not been completely ruled out, although the Ukrainian is set to accept an alternative fight with Derek Chisora.

"Possible, but we've pretty much agreed terms now with Chisora and Usyk for that fight," said Hearn. "It's just a case of finalising it, March 28, early April, but I'm very confident you'll see that fight as well."