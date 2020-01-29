Andy Ruiz Jr is 'very interested' in Dillian Whyte as he considers a 'risky' return fight

Andy Ruiz Jr is considering options after losing rematch with Anthony Joshua

Andy Ruiz Jr is 'very interested' in Dillian Whyte as he considers a 'risky' return fight in America, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The former world heavyweight champion has received a lucrative offer to fight Whyte after his brief title reign was ended by Anthony Joshua in their December rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Ruiz Jr has parted company with trainer Manny Robles in the wake of his points loss and is unlikely to battle the Londoner in the early part of the year, but Hearn believes the California-born Mexican could be tempted into a high-stakes clash with Whyte, who is the WBC mandatory challenger.

Dillian Whyte could soon receive news on his next fight

🗣"He's got the best resume of a guy who's never fought for a world title!" 📈@EddieHearn says that 'it'll probably be Povetkin next' for @DillianWhyte, but he may fight Andy Ruiz Jr later in the year. pic.twitter.com/WNDiOOwDHZ — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) January 29, 2020

"Yeah [Ruiz's team] are very interested," Hearn told Sky Sports. "The first offer was for a UK fight, which wasn't enough money. The second fight was a lot more money, and that was for the US fight, which has definitely got their attention.

"It's risky times for Ruiz. If he comes back in the Dillian Whyte fight and loses, where do you go from there? He's probably wanted to get a bit of momentum, but then again, he wants to prove himself. If he fancies the Dillian Whyte fight, that's there."

Plans are being put in place for Whyte's schedule as he awaits his guaranteed shot at the WBC belt by February 2021, with WBC champion Deontay Wilder currently embroiled in next month's Las Vegas rematch with Tyson Fury.

Alexander Povetkin remains the front runner for Whyte, who could then head to the States to increase demand for his long-awaited world title fight.

Alexander Povetkin is poised to accept an explosive encounter with Whyte

"I think it will probably be Povektin next for Dillian Whyte and I think it could be Ruiz straight after that," said Hearn.

"As always, he's throwing himself in the deep end, Dillian Whyte, he's in a mandatory position as he has been for about 62 years, and then who has he beat on the way? [Derek] Chisora twice, Joseph Parker, Oscar Rivas, [Mariusz] Wach last time out.

"Now he's fighting Povetkin, Ruiz. I mean he's got the best resume of a guy who has never fought for a world title, by a country mile. We want to make sure he gets that shot."