Joe Laws believes he would be a nightmare for WBC lightweight champion Devin 'The Dream' Haney

Joe Laws is adamant he has the beating of Devin Haney after previously sparring with the WBC lightweight champion while "hungover".

Laws has established a large following in the North East after thrilling fans during his eight-straight wins, four inside the distance, while American star Haney has won all 24 of his fights and is tipped by many to be a future pound-for-pound star.

However, Laws, who is currently working his way down the weights to 135lbs, is unequivocal when asked who he would like to share a ring with.

"Devin Haney," the 'Benwell Bomber' told Sky Sports News. "I've sparred with him in Las Vegas.

"People say why are you calling him out when you haven't fought him and him. I'm not saying I'd beat everyone in my weight. I'm not saying I'd beat the European champion but I know I'd beat Devin Haney.

"Styles make fights and I sparred with him when I was hungover, my style is all wrong for him and I know I'd beat him."

A fight with Newcastle super-lightweight Lewis Ritson would be logical target, but the 25-year-old is determined to drop a division lower.

"That's a cracking fight," admitted Laws. "But I'm going to make 135 and I think I'll be an absolute handful at 135.

"Knowing, who the king is at 135, I know I'll beat him. I'm not jumping the gun, I've only been boxing for 18 months, it's just the way I feel. I'm not stupid. I know I've got a lot of learning to do. I'm going to keep on improving in the gym and hopefully get where I'm going to be."