The Golden Contract: Live stream of undercard fights at York Hall
This stream has now concluded
Last Updated: 21/02/20 7:13pm
Watch a live stream of The Golden Contract undercard before the semi-finals start tonight on Sky Sports.
The featherweight and super-lightweight tournaments will continue from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Action, but you can also enjoy action from a packed bill at York Hall, Bethnal Green.
Golden Contract undercard
|Burim Ahmeti
|v
|Ryan Hibbert
|Light-Heavyweight
|Elliot Whale
|v
|Carl Turney
|Welterweight
|Inder Bassi
|v
|Paul Cummings
|Super-Welterweight
|William Hamilton
|v
|Jan Hrazdira
|Cruiserweight
Watch a live stream on the Sky Sports website, app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.
After the undercard has ended, you can tune into the Golden Contract semi-finals, with a lucrative multi-fight contract at stake for the winner.
Super-lightweight semi-finals
Ohara Davies vs Jeff Ofori
Tyrone McKenna vs Mohamed Mimoue
Featherweight semi-finals
Ryan Walsh vs Tyrone McCullagh
Leigh Wood vs Jazza Dickens
