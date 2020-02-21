The Golden Contract: Live stream of undercard fights at York Hall

Watch a live stream of The Golden Contract undercard before the semi-finals start tonight on Sky Sports.

The featherweight and super-lightweight tournaments will continue from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Action, but you can also enjoy action from a packed bill at York Hall, Bethnal Green.

Golden Contract undercard Burim Ahmeti v Ryan Hibbert Light-Heavyweight Elliot Whale v Carl Turney Welterweight Inder Bassi v Paul Cummings Super-Welterweight William Hamilton v Jan Hrazdira Cruiserweight

Watch a live stream on the Sky Sports website, app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

After the undercard has ended, you can tune into the Golden Contract semi-finals, with a lucrative multi-fight contract at stake for the winner.

Super-lightweight semi-finals

Ohara Davies vs Jeff Ofori

Tyrone McKenna vs Mohamed Mimoue

Featherweight semi-finals

Ryan Walsh vs Tyrone McCullagh

Leigh Wood vs Jazza Dickens

Watch The Golden Contract semi-finals on Friday, from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Action.