The Golden Contract: Ohara Davies misses weight at first attempt

Ohara Davies eventually made the super-lightweight limit

Ohara Davies narrowly missed weight at the first attempt for The Golden Contract semi-finals before making the 10-stone mark at the second time of asking.

The Hackney man was a few ounces over the limit for his last-four clash with Jeff Ofori in the super-lightweight tournament on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

But Ofori had no such problems as he tipped the scales at 9st 13lbs 5oz and the fellow Londoner received a few angry words from the frustrated Davies, who came in at 9st 13lbs 14oz on his second attempt.

Live Boxing: Golden Contract Live on

Davies misses weight! ❌@OharaDavies comes in 4oz over the super-lightweight limit. He's now got 1 hour to make the weight! pic.twitter.com/ZXNoBlDbRK — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 20, 2020

In the other super-lightweight semi-final, Frenchman Mohamed Mimoune came in at 9st 13lbs 10oz, just a fraction lighter than Belfast's Tyrone McKenna, who was also inside the limit at 9st 13lbs 12oz.

The featherweight semi-finals are staged on the same night and British champion Ryan Walsh confidently sucked on a lollipop before weighing in at 8st 13lbs 13oz, while Northern Ireland's Tyrone McCullagh was 8st 13lbs 5oz.

"When you go back to your hotel tonight, try and get me out of your head." 👀 @JazzaDickens10 left @ItsLeighWood with one last message before they meet in the ring tomorrow night... pic.twitter.com/D0NlVb4c0M — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 20, 2020

Nottingham fighter Leigh Wood weighed in at 8st 13lbs 12oz and jokingly stuck stickers on his two titles referring to "hype" comments from Liverpudlian Jazza Dickens, who was bang on the 9st limit.

Watch The Golden Contract semi-finals on Friday, from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Action.