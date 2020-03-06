Quigg vs Carroll: Watch a live stream of weigh-in
Last Updated: 06/03/20 2:14pm
Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll will face-off for the final time at Friday's weigh-in – watch a live stream from 1pm.
The super-featherweights will battle in Manchester on Saturday from 7pm, live on Sky Sports Action.
Heavyweight Hughie Fury intends to make an impact on the undercard, while super-welterweight Anthony Fowler returns with new trainer Shane McGuigan.
