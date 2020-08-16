Katie Taylor: Cecilia Braekhus finally beaten by Jessica McCaskill to dent hopes of super fight with Irish star

Jessica McCaskill defeated Cecilia Braekhus to end a 36-fight unbeaten record

Cecilia Braekhus suffered a shock points loss to Jessica McCaskill that ended her dominant world title reign and dented hopes for a super fight with Katie Taylor.

Braekhus was finally toppled as the undisputed world welterweight champion after the American's superior work-rate earned a majority decision that shattered the 36-fight unbeaten record of the 'First Lady' in Tulsa.

The 38-year-old Norwegian had been linked with a huge clash against Taylor, who has already defeated McCaskill, overcoming the Chicago boxer on points to win the WBA lightweight belt in December 2017.

But McCaskill has welcomed the prospect of a rematch with Taylor, if the undisputed lightweight champion defeats Delfine Persoon in a rematch on next Saturday's Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin bill, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"I would love the Taylor rematch and a chance to get my revenge, and definitely in a place like Wembley Stadium on a huge bill," said McCaskill.

"If we have fans again that stadium has 100,000 people and that's the kind of crowd that needs to be at that kind of fight. I have my eyes on Taylor and I want that fight."

Since her loss to Taylor, McCaskill has unified the WBC and WBA super-lightweight titles, before ripping the four major belts from Braekhus with verdicts of 97-94 and 97-93, while the third judge scored it a draw.

