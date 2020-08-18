Whyte vs Povetkin: Live stream of Delfine Persoon's media workout

Watch Delfine Persoon's media workout on a live stream Watch Delfine Persoon's media workout on a live stream

Dillian Whyte against Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor-Delfine Persoon 2 is edging closer - and you can watch a media workout on our live stream.

Whyte risk his world title plans in a heavyweight clash with Povetkin on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Taylor's undisputed world lightweight belts are at stake in a rematch with Persoon on the same night in the finale of 'Fight Camp.'

Belgium's Persoon will showcase her skills at today's media workout, which is being streamed live from 11.50am on the Sky Sports website and app, and Sky Sports Boxing's Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Delfine Persoon renews her rivalry with Katie Taylor in Saturday's rematch

There's even more heavyweight action on the undercard as Croatia's explosive contender Alen Babic battles American Shawndell Winters.

Luther Clay takes on Chris Kongo as two of Britain's highly-rated welterweights collide, while Jack Cullen resumes his exciting career in an explosive super-middleweight encounter with Zak Chelli.

