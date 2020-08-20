Whyte vs Povetkin: Live stream of press conference as heavyweight rivals meet at 1pm

Dillian Whyte will address Alexander Povetkin face to face at Thursday's press conference - watch a live stream here from 1pm.

You can find streams for today's press conference on the Sky Sports website and app, and Sky Sports Boxing's Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Povetkin can spoil Whyte's world title ambitions in a heavyweight battle on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Today's press conference will also feature the icy rivalry between Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon - a grudge that has existed since their first fight last year and will continue until Saturday's rematch.

Will Taylor show signs of nerves at the press conference?

There's even more heavyweight action on the undercard as Croatia's explosive contender Alen Babic battles American Shawndell Winters.

Luther Clay takes on Chris Kongo as two of Britain's highly-rated welterweights collide, while Jack Cullen resumes his exciting career in an explosive super-middleweight encounter with Zak Chelli.

