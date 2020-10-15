Ritson vs Vazquez: Live stream of press conference
This stream has now finished; Ritson vs Vazquez - Saturday night at 7pm, live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 15/10/20 2:57pm
Lewis Ritson will go face to face with his opponent Miguel Vazquez at their press conference – watch a live stream here from 2pm on Thursday.
The WBA intercontinental super-lightweight title is up for grabs when Ritson and Vazquez fight on Saturday, live on Sky Sports from 7pm.
The always exciting Joe Laws is also in action - what words will he have for his opponent Rylan Charlton at the press conference?
Sky Sports schedule
Ritson vs Vazquez - Oct 17, live on Sky Sports
Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez
Joe Laws
Kash Farooq
Qais Ashfaq
Thomas Patrick Ward
Usyk vs Chisora - Oct 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office
Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora
Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr
Taylor vs Gutierrez - Nov 14, live on Sky Sports
Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez
Terri Harper vs Katharina Thanderz
Rachel Ball vs Ebanie Bridges
Jamie Cox vs Jack Cullen
John Docherty vs Jack Arnfield
Povetkin vs Whyte 2 - Nov 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office
Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte
Conor Benn vs Sebastian Formella