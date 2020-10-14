Ritson vs Vazquez: Savannah Marshall and Hannah Rankin's world title fight called off

Savannah Marshall's world title fight against Hannah Rankin is off after her trainer, Peter Fury, tested positive for Covid-19.

"It's very regrettable that's [I] tested positive for Covid-19," Fury tweeted. "Good news [Marshall] tested negative.

"However, due to the restrictions around a positive test, everyone must quarantine for 14 days. But [we will plan to] reschedule ASAP."

Matchroom Boxing plan to reschedule Marshall vs Rankin.

Undefeated Marshall was set to contest the vacant WBO middleweight title against former world champion Rankin.

"I'm just gutted."



Savannah Marshall & Hannah Rankin's WBO World Middleweight title fight has to be rescheduled after Peter Fury tested positive for coronavirus.



An emotional Rankin reacted to Sky Sports: "I'm just gutted. I'm sure Savannah is as well. We've both worked incredibly hard. Anybody fighting for a world title puts that graft in, is so focused, there have been weeks of training but now it's cut short at the last minute.

"I had my check weigh-in this morning and was bang on where I wanted to be. I was feeling great, ready to go.

"Absolutely gutted.

"They are really keen to have the fight rescheduled.

"Everyone was really looking forward to it, it was going to be a fantastic fight. One of the heavier weights for girls, a world title, two British fighters fighting in the UK.

"I'm hopeful they reschedule.

"I was 100 per cent confident that I was going home as a world champion. That has been delayed now."

All-British world title rivalry

Scotland's Rankin had previously told Sky Sports: "We don't know what she will do under pressure. Her opponents haven't had much notice - I'm coming after a full camp, fully-prepared. We'll see if she can stand up.

"She hasn't fought anybody of note yet.

"When we had our head-to-head on social media it was after I lost my world title, and I felt disrespected by her comments.

"I'm a former world champion so to have somebody saying things to me who had never even fought for a world title was very disrespectful.

"You can be a keyboard warrior on social media but in person? Savannah doesn't have the same [bravery] to say that to me."

But the latest women's world title fight on British soil, following the draw between Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas, Katie Taylor's win over Delfine Persoon and Chantelle Cameron's victory against Adriana Dos Santos Araujo, must now wait.