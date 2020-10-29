Usyk vs Chisora: Live stream of press conference as heavyweights come face to face

Watch Derek Chisora address Oleksandr Usyk at Thursday's press conference - watch a live stream here from 2pm.

Their heavyweight fight on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, will have major ramifications in the division where Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury own all the belts.

Chisora's mind games have included kissing and biting opponents, throwing tables and causing chaos so will Usyk be able to handle any mind games?

Derek Chisora's mind games are his trademark

Oleksandr Usyk insists he is not at a size disadvantage

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk told Sky Sports about stepping up into a bigger division: "In case, the king of animals would be considered according to the size, then it would be elephant, not the lion."

Chisora warned: "I'm prepared to eat leather, 100 per cent. Is he prepared to eat my leather as well? I don't think so. I'm ready to eat all he's got."

Lee Selby will go head to head with the undefeated George Kambosos Jr before their fight to become the mandatory challenger to new IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez Jr.

BOOOOOM 💪💪💪 @DerekWarChisora landed 2 massive right hands to finish the fight with Carlos Takam.



Derek will need his KO power if he's to upset @Usykaa 💥 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 29, 2020

Dave Allen will get his first look at opponent Christopher Lovejoy who boasts an impressive 19-0 record.

Rivals Savannah Marshall and Hannah Rankin will size each other up before deciding the vacant WBO middleweight title.

Tommy McCarthy and Bilal Laggoune, Amy Timlin and Carly Skelly, and Kash Farooq and Martin Tecuapetla will also go face to face.

