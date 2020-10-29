Usyk vs Chisora: Live stream of countdown show on Sky Sports News

Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight clash with Derek Chisora is edging closer - and you can watch a live stream of our 'Countdown Show' on Sky Sports News.

The Ukrainian pound-for-pound star battles Chisora on Saturday night at Wembley Arena, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the winner remaining firmly in contention for a world heavyweight title fight.

Catch up on all the latest news on our 'Countdown Show', which will be streamed on the Sky Sports website and app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube, and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

Sky customers: Buy Usyk v Chisora

Non-Sky customers: Buy Usyk v Chisora

Chisora took centre stage at Thursday's press conference as he appealed for a 'fair referee' at the weekend, raising concerns that he would be denied the chance to engage Usyk in a brutal battle.

Usyk faces Chisora on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office

"I need a fair referee, and fair judges, that's all I'm asking," he said.

"They took points off me and I thought I was behind and I lost my shape, and my fight. Just be fair.

"I don't want to be dancing in the ring, like wrestling, I want both of us to work. I want the fans to enjoy this fight, that's what I want.

"I have to just keep moving my head, keeping my hands up, and just keep marching forward. He will try to wrong-foot me, as all southpaws do, but we're ready for that. It's going to be a big surprise when we're in the ring."

Watch Usyk vs Chisora on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber, you can book and watch it here.