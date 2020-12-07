Joshua vs Pulev: Anthony Joshua's first defeat was best thing to ever happen, says David Haye

Tyson Fury could become the next opponent for Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua's first professional defeat was 'the best thing to ever happen' and could even give him a 'slight edge' over Tyson Fury, says David Haye.

Joshua defends his WBA, WBO and IBF belts against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and victory would keep Joshua on course for an undisputed world title fight against WBC champion Fury next year.

The unbeaten Fury enhanced his reputation with a dominant win over Deontay Wilder in February, but Haye insists Joshua has been instilled with new-found dedication after his own perfect record was shattered.

"I think that was the best thing to ever happen to Anthony Joshua," said Haye, who became a unified cruiserweight champion after he was beaten by Carl Thompson.

"I think he's going to become the fighter he was always going to be, because he's got that taste of defeat and he doesn't like that.

It sounds crazy. I think that gives him an edge, because he doesn't want to rely on his natural attributes. David Haye

"None of us winners like that taste of defeat and if there's anything humanly possible to get back into your winning run, no matter how hard you have to dedicate yourself, what type of sparring, what type of pain behind the scenes, you don't want that feeling of a loss.

"It's been a long, long time since Tyson Fury had the taste of a loss. A very, very long time. Many years. Anthony Joshua knows what it feels like recently, so I think that gives him a slight edge. It sounds crazy. I think that gives him an edge, because he doesn't want to rely on his natural attributes. He wants to make sure he wins this fight."

Anthony Joshua has claimed three world titles and an Olympic gold medal

Haye believes Joshua is yet to produce his finest performance, despite his success at Olympic and world title level, and has singled out the 31-year-old as the sole genuine threat to Fury.

"This is a serious test for him now, Kubrat Pulev, and then it's the big one," Haye told Sky Sports News.

"Then it's the Tyson Fury fight and I think there is only one guy in the world who the odds makers will give a legitimate chance of beating Tyson Fury. That's someone as powerful, as strong, as fast, as motivated as Anthony Joshua.

"He will be the underdog in that fight, but write Anthony Joshua off at your peril. I don't think we've seen the best of Anthony Joshua yet. I think over the next three years the real Anthony Joshua will come out.

"He came to boxing late. He hasn't been boxing since he was a little kid, like Tyson Fury. He's had to fast-track himself and there have been gaps as he's been fast-tracking himself, so he's now filling these gaps in."

