Joshua vs Pulev: Live stream as Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev weigh in for Saturday's world heavyweight title fight

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev will have a final face-off at the weigh-in for their world heavyweight title fight - and you can watch on a live stream!

Britain's WBA, IBF and WBO champion will hit the scales ahead of Saturday's fight with Pulev at The SSE Arena in Wembley, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua has already warned his Bulgarian challenger to expect an explosive encounter when the first bell rings.

"I've been punched by the strongest people many times and I'm still here today," he said.

"That never changed me, so when I took a little loss to Ruiz, I don't think that's enough to change someone like me.

"I've got a lot of character. Every fighter trains hard, but it's the character that separates us, and I feel like I've got a lot of character. I'll be keen to stand there.

"I'm definitely going to get hit and he's going to get hit as well, so it will be the last man standing."

